Loki (LOKI) Market Cap Hits $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,930.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.24 or 0.08220328 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.25 or 0.00317279 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.63 or 0.00896431 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010562 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00072467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.98 or 0.00384185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.54 or 0.00254531 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.