Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.20

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 1300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.15.

Get Loomis AB (publ) alerts:

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $593.87 million for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.24%.

Loomis AB engages in the provision of cash handling solutions. It offers cash in transit, analysis, planning, cash management services and international services for banks, retailers and other companies. The firm also operates through the following segments: Europe, USA, and Other. The Europe and USA segment focuses on cash handling services.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Loomis AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loomis AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.