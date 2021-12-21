Loser Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.85 Million (LOWB)

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and $601,359.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loser Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Loser Coin has traded 14% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00052348 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,024.28 or 0.08189544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,183.41 or 1.00089750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00072477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00047031 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002658 BTC.

About Loser Coin

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

