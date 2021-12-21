Louis J. Grabowsky Acquires 5,900 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Stock

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Director Louis J. Grabowsky purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $151,217.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE GFF traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.98. 386,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,141. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $29.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Griffon had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Griffon by 1.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Griffon by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Griffon by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Griffon by 1.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Griffon by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

