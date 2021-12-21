Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,637 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LUMN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,140 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,037,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,956,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,654,000 after buying an additional 2,199,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,864,000 after buying an additional 1,814,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

LUMN opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -140.85%.

In other news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

