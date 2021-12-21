Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,726 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Lumentum worth $8,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,327,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7,429.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,736,000 after acquiring an additional 610,286 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,771,000 after acquiring an additional 236,380 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 273,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 143,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,674,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $991,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

LITE opened at $103.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.81. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.81. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

