Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Director Matthew Simoncini Acquires 10,000 Shares

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Director Matthew Simoncini bought 10,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $160,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LAZR traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $16.05. 4,197,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,404,905. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $40.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.20.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,061.38% and a negative return on equity of 94.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAZR shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

