Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.11 Million

Brokerages predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will announce sales of $12.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year sales of $31.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $31.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $46.50 million, with estimates ranging from $43.50 million to $49.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Luminar Technologies.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,061.38% and a negative return on equity of 94.03%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAZR shares. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

In related news, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc purchased 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $54,041.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $240,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth $262,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 12.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 45.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $40.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminar Technologies (LAZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.