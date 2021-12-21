Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading Down 4.4%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s stock price fell 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.19. 15,748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 449,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 million. Equities analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

About Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.