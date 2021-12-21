Lympo Market Cap Achieves $8.09 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, Lympo has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Lympo has a total market cap of $8.09 million and approximately $133,558.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00040405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.12 or 0.00200943 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

