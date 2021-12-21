Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:LYSCF opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19. Lynas Rare Earths has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $6.82.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

