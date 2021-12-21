Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:LYSCF opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19. Lynas Rare Earths has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $6.82.
Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile
