Macro Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.20

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and traded as low as $2.06. Macro Enterprises shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 6,900 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11.

About Macro Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MCESF)

Macro Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to oil and gas industry. Its projects include Stonefell, Berland River B2, and Farrell Creek. The company was founded on January 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Fort St. John, Canada.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Macro Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macro Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.