Maecenas Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $261,066.57 and approximately $912.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maecenas has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00039895 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.