Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) SVP Sells $211,338.00 in Stock

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,943. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average is $48.07. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $39.93 and a 52-week high of $53.85.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.038 dividend. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMP. TD Securities upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.