Manna Trading Down 25.7% This Week (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last week, Manna has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. Manna has a market capitalization of $676,257.97 and $5.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,584.04 or 0.99743931 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001220 BTC.

About Manna

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,361,232,500 coins and its circulating supply is 661,254,324 coins. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Manna is distributed by the People’s Currency Foundation as a basic human right that every person in the world is eligible to receive, for free. Founded in 2015 and originally known as Grantcoin, Manna has achieved milestones in the cryptocurrency movement, as a blockchain-based currency to be created and distributed by a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, and the first digital currency to implement a Universal Basic Income as its primary method of distribution.Mannabase is a simple web-based platform to transact the currency with other users. Mannabase will also be developing a system for targeted direct giving, enabling users to donate Manna currency to specific groups of people based on criteria such as geography, age, sex, and economic condition. Mannabase users will also be able to give Manna to charities through the platform.The vision of Mannabase is to empower the people of the world by making cryptocurrency accessible and available to everyone and to provide a tool for effective altruism to reduce poverty and inequality. “

Buying and Selling Manna

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

