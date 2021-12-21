Marlin Reaches Market Capitalization of $48.67 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0660 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a market capitalization of $48.67 million and approximately $28.42 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00051439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,978.40 or 0.08171761 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,752.77 or 1.00139733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00072328 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00047154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002650 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.