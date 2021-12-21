Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 348,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 449% from the previous session’s volume of 63,512 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

