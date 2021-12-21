Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Shares Up 5.6%

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MARZF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Marston’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12.

Marston’s Plc engages in the operation of breweries and pubs. It operates through the following segments: Pubs and Bars, Brewing, and Group Services. The Brewing segment covers selling of drink and third party brewing, packaging, and distribution. The Group Services segment provides a range of functional services that support and connect the wider business, including information technology, human resources, finance, retail systems, company secretariat, legal, risk, and compliance.

