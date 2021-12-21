Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Citigroup

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.15.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.15. 69,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,662,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.53, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.29. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $1,272,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 619,078 shares of company stock worth $47,815,170. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,813,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,619,000 after buying an additional 1,023,515 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,120,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,569,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

