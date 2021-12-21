Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $2.11 Million in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,256,000 after acquiring an additional 192,936 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $729,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $119.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.26. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.70 and a fifty-two week high of $124.62.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.