Masari Price Hits $0.0285 on Top Exchanges (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Masari coin can currently be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Masari has a total market cap of $457,285.91 and $328.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,135.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,043.46 or 0.08229209 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.11 or 0.00317709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.25 or 0.00898027 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010523 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00072852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007320 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.32 or 0.00385294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.41 or 0.00255226 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

