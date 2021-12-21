MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,030,445 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 6.34% of MasTec worth $416,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter worth about $239,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $87.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.68. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.18 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.20.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTZ. Citigroup increased their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

