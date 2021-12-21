MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Increased to $121.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $117.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.97% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.10.
NYSE MTZ opened at $87.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.03 and its 200 day moving average is $95.68. MasTec has a twelve month low of $65.18 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in MasTec by 2,417.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 4,875.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 97,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.
About MasTec
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.