MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Increased to $121.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $117.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.10.

NYSE MTZ opened at $87.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.03 and its 200 day moving average is $95.68. MasTec has a twelve month low of $65.18 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.20.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in MasTec by 2,417.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 4,875.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 97,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

