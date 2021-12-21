Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 4.4% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $103,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.05.

Shares of MA opened at $337.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $342.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

