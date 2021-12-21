Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vontier by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,901,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,059,000 after purchasing an additional 242,723 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,512,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,174,000 after acquiring an additional 260,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vontier by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,122,000 after acquiring an additional 480,899 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,328,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,371 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,934,000 after acquiring an additional 494,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

VNT stock opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.77 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

