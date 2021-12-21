Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 16.3% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 12.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,377 shares of company stock worth $4,969,510 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $155.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.56 and a 200 day moving average of $129.05. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.05 and a 12-month high of $163.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.53%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

