Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 63,050 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 2.74% of Matrix Service worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $168.09 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other news, Director John D. Chandler acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matrix Service Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

