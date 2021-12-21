Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) rose 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.22 and last traded at $23.05. Approximately 37,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,360,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

MTTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Matterport in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Matterport from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matterport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matterport Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $1,464,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $1,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

