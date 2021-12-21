MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Raised to $70.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.44% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on MXL. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.
MXL stock opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -464.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.96. MaxLinear has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81.
In related news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $661,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,797 over the last three months. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
