MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Raised to $70.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on MXL. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

MXL stock opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -464.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.96. MaxLinear has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $661,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,797 over the last three months. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

