McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.77

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.77 and traded as low as C$0.60. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 172,713 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$16.94 million and a PE ratio of -31.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.28, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.40.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.89 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

