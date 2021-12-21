Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $4.34 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 551.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,341.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,454.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3,434.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.37, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

