McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $221.15

McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 221.15 ($2.92) and traded as high as GBX 226 ($2.99). McKay Securities shares last traded at GBX 224 ($2.96), with a volume of 5,436 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 221.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 225.05. The firm has a market cap of £204.66 million and a P/E ratio of 14.93.

Get McKay Securities alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. McKay Securities’s payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for McKay Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKay Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.