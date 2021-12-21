McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $236.00 to $250.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. McKesson traded as high as $238.63 and last traded at $236.58, with a volume of 986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $234.27.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MCK. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Argus boosted their target price on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.83.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,791 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,145 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in McKesson by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

