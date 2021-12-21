Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Invests $5.68 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.2% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after acquiring an additional 909,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after acquiring an additional 737,922 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after acquiring an additional 583,747 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,795,000 after acquiring an additional 425,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $167.09 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.