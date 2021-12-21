Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,357 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $857,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 295,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $969.83, for a total transaction of $286,307,393.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,693,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,273,899 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $899.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $903.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.24, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,032.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $814.74. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $805.90.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

