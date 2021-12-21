MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) Short Interest Down 23.6% in November

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the November 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in MeaTech 3D during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MeaTech 3D during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in MeaTech 3D by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC increased its stake in MeaTech 3D by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

MeaTech 3D stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.52. MeaTech 3D has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $11.79.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

