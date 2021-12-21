Medifast (NYSE:MED) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)’s stock price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $206.59 and last traded at $206.59. Approximately 559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 100,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.04.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MED shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.80 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.41% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.58%.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $231.89 per share, for a total transaction of $973,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

