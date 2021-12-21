MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Director Buys C$102,297.00 in Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,297.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,091,880.

MEG Energy stock traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,583. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47. MEG Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$4.22 and a 12 month high of C$12.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MEG Energy Corp. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MEG. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “na” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective (up from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.60.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

