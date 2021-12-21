Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:MEGGF remained flat at $$9.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21. Meggitt has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

