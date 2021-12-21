Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Trading Up 8%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s stock price was up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 48,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,393,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Several brokerages have commented on MLCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.73.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. The company had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 27,887 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 397.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 111,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 502,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 340,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

