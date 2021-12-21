Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Trading Up 8.1%

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) was up 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.26 and last traded at $11.26. Approximately 184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 301,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCG shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Membership Collective Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Membership Collective Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth $157,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth $352,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth $622,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth $890,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth $963,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile (NYSE:MCG)

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

