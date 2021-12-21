Memetic / PepeCoin Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $753,567.04 and $261.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.61 or 0.00275339 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008959 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002965 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00016889 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000037 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.