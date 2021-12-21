MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Holdings Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,390 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.44% of MercadoLibre worth $357,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,339,000 after acquiring an additional 112,537 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,064,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,802.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,405,000 after purchasing an additional 47,791 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 574.7% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 54,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,294,000 after purchasing an additional 46,638 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 447,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,568,000 after purchasing an additional 45,744 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,016.93.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,187.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 746.77 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,397.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,568.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,018.73 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.