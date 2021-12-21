MesChain (MES) Market Cap Reaches $377,952.66

MesChain (CURRENCY:MES) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. MesChain has a total market capitalization of $377,952.66 and $932,305.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MesChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MesChain has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00052531 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,032.59 or 0.08174872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,364.61 or 1.00072088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00072416 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00047120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002652 BTC.

About MesChain

MesChain’s total supply is 4,399,700,232 coins and its circulating supply is 874,972,732 coins. The official website for MesChain is www.meschain.io . MesChain’s official Twitter account is @MeschainMES

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MesChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MesChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MesChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

