Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.5% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $325.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.57. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.58, for a total transaction of $2,202,354.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,190,738 shares of company stock worth $397,702,615. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

