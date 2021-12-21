Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.9% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,146,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $82,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total value of $26,394,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,190,738 shares of company stock worth $397,702,615 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

FB opened at $325.45 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $331.05 and its 200-day moving average is $345.57. The company has a market capitalization of $905.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

