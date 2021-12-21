Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $377,032.00

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. Meter Governance has a market cap of $10.24 million and approximately $377,032.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $4.42 or 0.00009055 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000381 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000089 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

