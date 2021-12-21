Method Finance (MTHD) Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Method Finance has a market cap of $326,245.32 and $19.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Method Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Method Finance has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Method Finance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00040181 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.08 or 0.00200143 BTC.

Method Finance Profile

Method Finance (CRYPTO:MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,560,052 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Method Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Method Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Method Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Method Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.