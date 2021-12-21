M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.38

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and traded as low as $7.20. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 3,460 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.27%.

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Mechanics and Farmers Bank. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mechanics and Farmers Bank. It offers banking services which includes checking accounts; savings accounts; Negotiable Order of Withdrawal accounts; money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; loans for real estate, construction, businesses, personal use, home improvement and automobiles; equity lines of credit; credit lines; consumer loans; credit cards; safe deposit boxes; bank money orders; internet banking; electronic funds transfer services including wire transfers; traveler’s checks; and notary services.

