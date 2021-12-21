Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.66.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $82.60 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $89.04. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.32 and a 200 day moving average of $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $156,976.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,150 shares of company stock valued at $16,198,568 in the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 679.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

